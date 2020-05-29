Letter: Supports McDonald in 87th District race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I want to encourage any of you that live in the 87th district to not miss this opportunity to choose Heather MacDonald. She will bring a fresh, new, and positive view to how things will work best in the 87th District.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Heather MacDonald very well for many years, and we have worked closely alongside one another for the past five years. Heather has an amazing work ethic. She is fully committed but still open to considering anything valid. I have seen her heart toward the elderly, watching her tenderly guide them through situations that were very difficult.

Heather owns a home, lives, and works in Camp Hill. Her son attends school in Camp Hill and she walks her dog daily throughout the community. Her love for her hometown is apparent to everyone, and she is my go-to person about any question I have about the Camp Hill area.

I fully endorse Heather MacDonald and know that her insight, wisdom, and dedication are exactly what the 87th District needs. You can vote in person on June 2 or via mail-in ballot.

Joy Daniels

Lower Paxton Township

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0