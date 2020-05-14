Letter: Supports Mastriano view on Levine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

Sen. Doug Mastriano held a press conference on Monday asking for Health Secretary Rachel Levine to resign based on a directive from her Department of Health to nursing homes that COVID-19 positive and still infectious residents be allowed to return to the nursing home upon discharge from the acute care hospital.

The Department of Health's response was since they were already positive when sent to the hospital it doesn't make any difference that they are returned to the nursing home still infectious as it is not a new source of COVID-19.

I am in disbelief that this is their reasoning. It leads me to several questions.

If it is OK to return a contagious resident, why are we letting people out of prison concerned they will become infected? Why were we not allowing contagious health care workers to work at the nursing home since it is already there and they likely got it there? Many nursing homes may not have sufficient private rooms to isolate contagious residents.