Letter: Supports hospital merger

Dear Editor:

For nearly a half century, Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology has maintained this philosophy: Focus on the patient first by providing physical and emotional comfort and striving for the best health outcomes possible.

As an independent practice, we have the unique ability to advocate for our patients to ensure they receive the best care at every step toward better health. We believe the pending acquisition of Holy Spirit Hospital by Penn State Health is another opportunity to speak up for our patients in support of a project that will protect their health care choices in Cumberland County.

Because Holy Spirit and Penn State Health’s forthcoming Hampden Medical Center will be “open hospitals,” independent practices like Jackson Siegelbaum can choose which care setting is the best for our patients on an individual basis.

This deal makes sense for our communities. Not only would it protect Holy Spirit and its 2,600 dedicated medical professionals employed there, but it will help keep medical costs down. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Federal Trade Commission should approve this transaction quickly.

F. Wilson Jackson

Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology

Camp Hill

