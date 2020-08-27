Letter: Supports hospital acquisition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

On behalf of our employees in seven offices throughout Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania wants to join many of our colleagues in support of Penn State Health’s acquisition of Holy Spirit Hospital.

It’s our hope Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will quickly approve this deal to help ensure our patients and their families continue to enjoy the flexibility of having choices for their health care in the region. During these difficult times, choice is more important than ever because it creates competition – and that drives down medical costs.

Our physicians are excited about the new options that will come with having Penn State Health in Cumberland County. Long-term stability for Holy Spirit also ensures its patients will continue to receive the high-level of professional care they expect and deserve. It should be noted that the long-term stability will protect 2,600 jobs for talented medical professionals at Holy Spirit. As we continue to address a pandemic, we need to make sure we have these talented professionals on hand to serve our communities.