Letter: Supports Gleim in state House

Dear Editor:

As a senior citizen and a resident of the Carlisle area all of my life, I write to urge other residents of the 199th District to vote for Barb Gleim, whom I have known for 15 years. I am getting up in age, but I know few people who work as hard as Barb to help others, through her constituent work, public service, and church. She never gives up.

When anyone needs help, she is very approachable, and her door is always open. I prefer her conservative values and her pro-life stance. She supports the Second Amendment. In her first term she fought higher taxes, promoted reforms in state spending and she has championed and advocated for agritourism and agriculture-related issues.

On several occasions we have spoken about upholding our great constitution and preserving our nation’s history and freedom that we have fought to protect. She is not a one-issue candidate, but a true public servant to all, who is highly qualified to hold the elected position, and work for us.

I recommend re-electing Barb Gleim to the House of Representatives.

Richard Conrad

Middlesex Township

