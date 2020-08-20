Letter: Supports DePasquale in District 10 race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Support DePasquale in District 10 race

Dear Editor:

I have gotten to know Eugene DePasquale, the Democratic Congressional candidate for PA—District 10, over the last several months. His respectable track record and experience as the current Pennsylvania Auditor General and previously serving six years as a Pennsylvania House representative gives him the skill set to serve as a US Congressman for Pennsylvania’s 10th District.

Eugene has been a proven fiduciary of taxpayer dollars. He has a long track record of being socially and fiscally responsible prioritizing the well-being of ordinary American folks rather than maximizing the wealth of big business and the top 1%.

Eugene was raised in a working class Pennsylvania family. His brother, Anthony, passed away from the debilitating disease of muscular dystrophy. He witnessed his parents wrestle with paying mounting medical bills and repeated denials by insurance companies to extend coverage to his brother given his pre-existing condition. He also lived through the shame of his father being incarcerated for eight years due to illegal drug dealing . These family challenges have given Eugene the heart and perspective that is needed on Capitol Hill today.