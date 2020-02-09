Letter: Supports Danielson in 31st state senate district

Dear Editor:

In contested primaries, specifically within local campaigns, it is unusual for a party chair to make an endorsement early in a race. In 2020, however, we are faced with an extraordinary election. Democrats have a real chance to flip the Pennsylvania State Senate for the first time in over a quarter century. Because of this, I feel we have no time to argue over who is the better choice when the best choice is obvious and already in front of us.

Shanna Danielson is that best choice. Shanna is a mother, educator and local activist. She is extremely passionate about many issues and is ready to take on the Republican establishment in her district and in the state senate. She has spent most of her life in rural Pennsylvania, and she knows the issues confronting rural constituents of her district such as access to healthcare, jobs and the ever-growing severity of the opioid crisis. As an educator, she is in the heart of the school where our children face underfunded classes, lack of instructional stability and the threat of violence and lack of safety on a daily basis. As a graduate of PA State System of Higher Education universities she understands the challenges both the system and its students face when it comes to affordability of education and the increased debt many students incur as a result.

