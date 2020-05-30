Letter: Supports Danielson in 31st Senatorial District race

Dear Editor:
I met Shanna Danielson last year when I was a senior in high school. She let me teach a music lesson to a few kids who were learning percussion instruments.
I am preparing to start my college education at Mansfield University with a major in music, and she allowed me to try my future career with her guidance. She gave me feedback and told me she believed I could make a difference as a music educator.
When I found out that she is running for the 31st Senatorial District seat, I knew in an instant that Shanna Danielson would have my vote. I have chronic migraines, which sometimes require that go to the emergency room. Every emergency room trip also means yet another expensive copay just to get treated. She believes in accessible, quality health care for everyone that is not tied to employment. With such health care, my family would not have to worry about an outrageous copay or a crippling medical bill just to ease my debilitating pain.
As a teacher she also believes in equal and quality education for every student in the Commonwealth. She knows firsthand the importance of public education in the lives of families. As a future music teacher, she is someone I look up to and am inspired by. She has shown me that I can pursue my dreams and do it well.
She is a kind and genuine person, and I couldn’t see anyone more fit or qualified for the job than Shanna Danielson.
Grace Brulia
Enola
