Letter: Supports Danielson in 31st Senatorial District race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I met Shanna Danielson last year when I was a senior in high school. She let me teach a music lesson to a few kids who were learning percussion instruments.

I am preparing to start my college education at Mansfield University with a major in music, and she allowed me to try my future career with her guidance. She gave me feedback and told me she believed I could make a difference as a music educator.

When I found out that she is running for the 31st Senatorial District seat, I knew in an instant that Shanna Danielson would have my vote. I have chronic migraines, which sometimes require that go to the emergency room. Every emergency room trip also means yet another expensive copay just to get treated. She believes in accessible, quality health care for everyone that is not tied to employment. With such health care, my family would not have to worry about an outrageous copay or a crippling medical bill just to ease my debilitating pain.

As a teacher she also believes in equal and quality education for every student in the Commonwealth. She knows firsthand the importance of public education in the lives of families. As a future music teacher, she is someone I look up to and am inspired by. She has shown me that I can pursue my dreams and do it well.