Letter: Supports Danielson for state senate seat

Dear Editor:
In 2018, we lost over 1,500 Pennsylvanians due to gun violence. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania’s firearm death rate is an alarming 12.5 per 100,000. Even more alarming is the fact that the firearm homicide rate per 100,000 women in Pennsylvania is 8 percent higher than that of the national average.
We have a problem here in Pennsylvania concerning guns, and we do not have the leadership in our legislature to solve the issue.
Our kids are going to school every day fearing that their school could be the next headline. Men and women are going home to abusive relationships every evening worried they could be the next nightly news story. There needs to be a monumental change in the way our state sees guns, and how we create law about them.
To do so we must elect common-sense gun reform leaders. We must elect competent people to our general assembly, starting right here in the 31st State Senate district.
I am proud to say we have one of those candidates here, and I am proud to support Shanna Danielson for the 31st State Senate district of Pennsylvania. As a teacher, Shanna has witnessed the mental toll our current climate of gun violence has taken on our children, and Shanna knows what must be done to fix the problems we have in Pennsylvania.
I hope you will support her on the June 2 primary and on Nov. 3.
Drue Cappawana
Upper Allen Township
