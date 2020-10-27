Letter: Supports Danielson for Senate

Dear Editor:

I encourage those living in Cumberland and York counties to vote for Shanna Danielson for State Senate. Shanna is a teacher and a Mom, who is running to represent all of us that live in this area. She grew up in a small town and understands the quality of life we are seeking in our community.

As an experienced teacher, Shanna knows the importance of life-long learning, how to foster teamwork, and to collaborate with others to achieve results. Shanna listens to people and treats everyone with respect. In this regard, she reminds me of our former Senator, Pat Vance, who showed how much she cared about and respected everyone living in the district.

Shanna understands the importance of the state in funding public education and health care. She understands the state’s role in protecting the public’s health and the environment. She also understands how the General Assembly can support a better economy and shape a safer future for our children and grandchildren. Shanna also knows that we have work to do to assure equity and justice for all, including providing living wages for workers and supporting fair policing policies.