Letter: Supports Crossley in 199th

Dear Editor:
I had the opportunity to meet briefly with Janelle Crossley who is running for the Pa. 199th House of Representatives.
In the short time that we spent together, Janelle came across as a very caring person and one with common sense. She will be one who will represent the majority of her constituents in creating equal opportunities for everyone. She will be her own person and not what the rest of the politicians want her to be.
Please vote for Janelle.
Wanda Borden
Carlisle
