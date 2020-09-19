 Skip to main content
Letter: Supports Crossley in 199th District

Dear Editor:

In the last 2 months, I've had a couple of long phone discussions with Janelle Crossley and I find her to be the ‘real deal’ kind of person I want representing me in our state government.

She shares mostly all of my views on many issues, especially on redistricting and House rule changes, and will fight to get appropriate changes made. Above all else, she promises to not be a party toady (like our current Representative is) and will buck the system when needed. And it's not her plan to make being a legislator a long career.

What is truly compelling to me about Janelle is that she eagerly wants to hear from people in the 199th district about what is important to them and that she is running to serve her constituent's best interests. Plus, she really will look out for the downtrodden and underprivileged in our state.

Frank Evelhoch II

Mechanicsburg

