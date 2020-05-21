Letter: Supports Coplen in in 31st Senatorial District race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

I am writing to urge a vote on June 2 for Rick Coplen as the Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate, 31st District.

Rick won my respect during five years that he and I served together on the Carlisle Area school board. He’s smart, hard-working and sensible. Rick would volunteer for unpopular school board chores like attending state-level conferences. He’d return from those sessions bringing back solid information, innovative ideas and genuine enthusiasm. Rick combines creative thinking with an ability and willingness to grapple with details – a mindset disciplined during his long career as a U.S. Army Intelligence officer (plus combat duty with the 82nd Airborne Division).

Where public education is concerned, Rick Coplen can be counted on, as his campaign literature emphasizes, to “put children first.” Pennsylvanians know how badly we need legislators in Harrisburg who have Rick’s true-north moral compass. He’s already shown his ability to win the votes of Republicans, Libertarians and Independents. He is the Democratic candidate most likely to win the votes of independent-minded voters in the general election this coming fall.