Letter: Supports Coplen in 31st Senatorial District race

Dear Editor:

For many years, the theme of public education has been “no child left behind.” I know of no one who takes that to heart more than Rick Coplen, and that’s why I urge my fellow Democrats to vote for Rick for state senator on June 2.

As a fellow Carlisle school board member, Rick understands how COVID-19 has exposed the digital divide between wealthy school districts who can afford to provide online learning at high levels and those who can’t. He sees the failure to provide for all children both as a tragedy for the children and as a foolish failure to invest in our future.

Rick supports state school funding that is full, fair and predictable so that school boards can both cut property taxes and raise student achievement. He supports holding all schools that receive public funds accountable for the use of taxpayer dollars and for educational outcomes.

Beyond his impressive school board work, Rick’s lifetime of public service in the military and in our community has prepared him to be a leader in the Senate. He listens carefully to the issues brought before him and moves in unexpected circles because he values diversity and working with diverse groups of people.