Letter: Supports Coplen for state senate

Dear Editor:

Rick Coplen has proven to me that he is open to ideas, able to get people to work together and help our community become a better place to work and live. His military background helps him understand what our nation’s veterans face day in and out, his leadership in Rotary helps him understand what our area needs to help everyone succeed, and his ability to work with a diverse group of folks gives him the background to bring that success to fruition.

As President of our Rotary Club in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Rick quickly built a community coalition that delivered five large trucks of supplies to New Jersey along with thousands of donated dollars and 1,000 elementary school library books. Rick even rode along in one truck to ensure everything was delivered and to identify anything else our Club could do.