Letter: Supports Coplen for state senate

Dear Editor:
Rick Coplen has proven to me that he is open to ideas, able to get people to work together and help our community become a better place to work and live. His military background helps him understand what our nation’s veterans face day in and out, his leadership in Rotary helps him understand what our area needs to help everyone succeed, and his ability to work with a diverse group of folks gives him the background to bring that success to fruition.
As President of our Rotary Club in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Rick quickly built a community coalition that delivered five large trucks of supplies to New Jersey along with thousands of donated dollars and 1,000 elementary school library books. Rick even rode along in one truck to ensure everything was delivered and to identify anything else our Club could do.
Rick leads our Rotary Veteran’s Initiative (RVI) which helps veterans with costs to attend post-service training or educational classes at several area colleges. RVI, a member project of The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (501c3), helps Central PA veterans attending Penn State Harrisburg, Harrisburg Area Community College, Central Penn College or training at the Employment Skills Center in Carlisle. By helping our veterans advance their education and training goals, this improves the lives of their families and the quality of life in our communities.
Rick offers a fresh look at old problems that our community can use now to continue its growth in the coming years. We need to utilize our current resources more effectively and Rick brings the expertise to make that happen. Please support Rick Coplen for state senate.
Mary Brunski
Mount Holly Springs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!