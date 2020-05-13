Letter: Supports Coplen for state senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we need government and community leaders with the skills and experience to protect our health and safety. Rick Coplen, candidate for State Senate in the 31st District, has the knowledge, training and experience to provide such leadership.

Rick is a U.S. Army combat veteran who parachuted into combat with the 82nd Airborne, served as a peacekeeper in Bosnia and Korea, and briefed the U.S. Secretary of the Dept. of Homeland Security daily in Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath. Rick provides leadership in multiple community-enhancing organizations, including service on the Boards of the Carlisle Area School District (CASD) and the Employment Skills Center, as well as being the Chair of the Rotary Veterans Initiative for the Rotary Clubs of Carlisle and Mechanicsburg-North.

Originally selected to serve on the CASD Board in 2015, Rick was elected in 2017 and continues to serve, effectively advocating for increased state-level funding for our most important priority, the education of all our children.