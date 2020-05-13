Letter: Supports Coplen for state senate

Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we need government and community leaders with the skills and experience to protect our health and safety. Rick Coplen, candidate for State Senate in the 31st District, has the knowledge, training and experience to provide such leadership.
Rick is a U.S. Army combat veteran who parachuted into combat with the 82nd Airborne, served as a peacekeeper in Bosnia and Korea, and briefed the U.S. Secretary of the Dept. of Homeland Security daily in Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath. Rick provides leadership in multiple community-enhancing organizations, including service on the Boards of the Carlisle Area School District (CASD) and the Employment Skills Center, as well as being the Chair of the Rotary Veterans Initiative for the Rotary Clubs of Carlisle and Mechanicsburg-North.
Originally selected to serve on the CASD Board in 2015, Rick was elected in 2017 and continues to serve, effectively advocating for increased state-level funding for our most important priority, the education of all our children.
Rick cares deeply about all the citizens of our area and shares my values. He will focus on issues of income inequality and equal opportunity while helping create new jobs that provide family sustaining wages. He will work to protect the environment, build community organizations that strengthen our resilience and lift up all citizens, and provide resources to support excellent public education that will grow strong leaders and public servants for our future. Rick supports the American Anti-Corruption Act and will work for responsiveness and transparency in public service.
He is a proven crisis-tested leader with a long track record of service to community and country — exactly what we need in these challenging times. I urge you to join me in voting for Rick Coplen for the Pa. State Senate on June 2.
Donna Williams
Carlisle
