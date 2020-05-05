Letter: Supporting Kempf, Community CARES

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Editor:

If you are experiencing insecure housing or homelessness, the words “shelter in place” during a pandemic can be difficult words to wrap your head around. How do you shelter in place if you have no shelter? How do you stay isolated, healthy and safe if all of the places that you rely on for basic needs are closed?

Beth Kempf, Executive Director of Community CARES, Cumberland County’s only Emergency Homeless Shelter, understood this all too well. Hence, she packed a bag, kissed her husband, Matt, and her dogs goodbye and did the one thing that not many of us would do. With community support, Beth found a location for CARES residents to shelter in place during the crisis and she moved in with them.

Why? She knew that CARES employees and volunteers who typically stay at the shelters had an increased risk of contracting the virus. She did not want to place those she respected and appreciated at risk. One could say, Beth ran toward the frontline.