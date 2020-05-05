Letter: Supporting Kempf, Community CARES

Dear Editor:
If you are experiencing insecure housing or homelessness, the words “shelter in place” during a pandemic can be difficult words to wrap your head around. How do you shelter in place if you have no shelter? How do you stay isolated, healthy and safe if all of the places that you rely on for basic needs are closed?
Beth Kempf, Executive Director of Community CARES, Cumberland County’s only Emergency Homeless Shelter, understood this all too well. Hence, she packed a bag, kissed her husband, Matt, and her dogs goodbye and did the one thing that not many of us would do. With community support, Beth found a location for CARES residents to shelter in place during the crisis and she moved in with them.
Why? She knew that CARES employees and volunteers who typically stay at the shelters had an increased risk of contracting the virus. She did not want to place those she respected and appreciated at risk. One could say, Beth ran toward the frontline.
In honor of Beth and all of the CARES staff members, we are encouraging you to consider donating to Community CARES from May 5 to May 26 through the #TuesdayGivingNow Campaign, a unified global campaign to help nonprofits. We encourage you to donate $52 in honor of the 52 consecutive nights that Beth has slept at the shelter. This can be done by visiting www.morethanshelter.com or mailing a check to Community CARES at 50 W. Penn Street, Carlisle, PA.
We are so proud to be a part of such a generous community. We worry, however, that with the unfathomable unemployment rates, the rate of homelessness will increase dramatically. Our community needs to be prepared to respond to this.
Thank you for supporting this vital organization.
Terri Blumenthal, Carrie Breschi & Maureen Joyce
Carlisle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.