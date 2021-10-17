Letter: Supporting Jerry Stirkey

I write to support the candidacy of my friend, Jerry Stirkey, as a school director for the Carlisle Area School District. Jerry is a lifelong resident of Carlisle and is a proud graduate of the Carlisle Area School District that he now wishes to serve.

Jerry is a successful person of color who understands how to thrive in a world that sometimes seeks to limit his voice and opportunities. His self-assurance and negotiation skills enable him to engage in difficult conversations and to achieve positive outcomes. His experiences and perspectives will be a valuable resource for our school board.

He listens carefully, thinks about what he has heard, applies his life experiences and Christian values of love, inclusion, personal responsibility and forgiveness, and then speaks from his heart to the issue under consideration. These attributes serve Jerry well in his life and will serve him well as our school director.

With two daughters in the Hamilton Elementary School and his wife, Traci, a former teacher at the River Rock Academy alternative school, Jerry understands what is going on and what needs to happen to pursue our school district’s goal of excellence.

He’s number four on the ballot for school director in the Carlisle Area School District. Please join me in voting for him on Nov. 2.

Jay Layman

Carlisle

