Letter: Supporting individuals with Alzheimer's

Dear Editor:

My family recently gathered to celebrate what we knew would be my mother’s last birthday; she turned 57 years old. For over a decade my mother has been living with, and dying from, young-onset dementia. This week she lost the ability to swallow, and we know she is in her final days with us.

A 57-year-old woman who cannot speak, walk, recognize any of her family, or take care of herself is not the typical picture of someone with dementia. That is why it took so long for her to be diagnosed and access the services she needed. I sometimes feel there is nothing I can do to help her. Other than keeping her comfortable, there really isn’t.

But what about the 14 million people that are projected to develop dementia in the next 30 years? There is something you and I can do to help them. You can urge congress to support the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer's Act so individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers have access to care planning, which is essential to learning about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials, and support services available in their community.