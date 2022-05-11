 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supporting Coplen

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

I'll be working at the election polls on May 17 as I have for about 10 years now. There will be Republicans and Democrats working with me to ensure we have a fair election. At some slow point, I will go into the booth to make my own selections, and one I've already determined will be to vote for Rick Coplen for the 10th Congressional District. He's a husband, father, veteran and small business owner that will work to unite the district, listen to his constituents, and he will uphold the Oath of Office by defending each and every Pennsylvanians' vote.

Mary Brunski

Mount Holly Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News