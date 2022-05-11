Letter: Supporting Coplen

I'll be working at the election polls on May 17 as I have for about 10 years now. There will be Republicans and Democrats working with me to ensure we have a fair election. At some slow point, I will go into the booth to make my own selections, and one I've already determined will be to vote for Rick Coplen for the 10th Congressional District. He's a husband, father, veteran and small business owner that will work to unite the district, listen to his constituents, and he will uphold the Oath of Office by defending each and every Pennsylvanians' vote.