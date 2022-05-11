Letter: Supporting Coplen

As a sophomore in high school, my classmate Taytum Robinson-Covert approached the Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors about racism in schools.

We had a list of concerns regarding student behavior toward students of color, and we wanted to see if the school board would work with us on an education plan to help eliminate prejudice. Immediately after we finished our presentation, one school board member spoke up. He said that he was inspired by our willingness to take action against bigotry among our peers, and wanted to help us in our efforts to do so. We got contact information for said member, and began setting up meetings to talk about our plan.

The school board member who so enthusiastically volunteered to help Taytum and I in our effort was Rick Coplen, who is currently running for the Democratic nomination for the Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District. Between his commitment to listening to young people and his willingness to take action against bigotry and injustice, I believe Dr. Coplen is the ideal person to represent us in Congress. He is compassionate, solutions-driven, and motivated to create a better world for the current and future residents of the 10th. I strongly encourage everyone to vote for Rick Coplen in the Democratic primary on the 17th, and then in the general election this November.

Samantha Martin

Carlisle

