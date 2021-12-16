Letter: Support youth leadership

Summer camp is about fun and friendship, but it also helps youth to develop independence, resilience and responsibility. This past summer, one of our employees wrote about her transition from carefree summer camper to working camp counselor, and I wanted to share some of her thoughts about the impact our youth leadership program has had on her life.

“My first few days as a camp counselor were difficult, going from a kid only responsible for herself to a working woman responsible for several campers, a sink-or-swim moment. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t brought to the brink of giving up more than a few times. Homesickness and high expectations, depending on others and difficult personalities — it drowned me. But, eventually, the weight of the water surrounding me lessened; as I became used to the routine, I was able to step into my job and thrive. I tried to model my behavior after the favorite counselors I had years ago; I learned not only to deal with my own homesickness, but that of others, as well. I enjoyed working alongside my fellow counselors — there was a sense of community, ‘we’re all in this together.’ I was able to take my passions and inspire those that I led ... in short, I became a leader.”