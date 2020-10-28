 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support who wins

Letter: Support who wins

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

In a week one hopes for an end to the endless robocalls and vitriolic attacks on political opponents. Does anyone seriously doubt the patriotism or good intentions of either presidential candidate or of their running mates?

What really matters is to elect the team most likely to provide the leadership needed to protect our country, preserve our values and and promote the welfare of all our citizens. Do you prefer a lackluster politician with little to show for his 47 years in Washington or an energetic boor who gets thing done? A running mate who was chosen because she was a minority woman or a person who already has demonstrated his fitness to step up should it become necessary?

Who will help shape their policies and implement their programs?

The direction the nation goes after this crucial election is too important for any eligible person not to vote their preference. Regardless of the outcome, let us all hope for a clear, undisputed victory and then support whoever wins so they can meet the formidable challenges that await them.

David W. Blackledge

Carlisle

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News