Letter: Support vital work of United Way

Support vital work of United Way

Employment Skills Center is one of 23 United Way partner agencies serving Carlisle and Cumberland County. Our mission is to help adults in our community achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training. It is through the generous support of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and many others that we are able to continue serving adults in our community as we have done for more than 55 years.

During the 2021-22 program year, Employment Skills Center provided services to more than 400 adults in our region. Our core programs – which include GED Preparation, Adult Basic Education and English Language classes – served more than 320 adults. These programs have expanded, with classes now offered four days a week, giving students greater access to services through in-person and online learning.

The increase in classes has allowed our students to continue working towards achieving their personal, educational and professional goals while eliminating barriers related to transportation, childcare and work schedules. These programs, along with our workforce development trainings, are offered free of charge and provide students with the skills needed to build successful careers and earn a family-sustaining wage.

The United Way Campaign is vital for nonprofits like ours who rely on this critical funding each year. Through the generous support of campaign donors, ESC has been able to expand our program offerings and introduce new technology into our classrooms, providing valuable digital literacy skills needed for today’s workforce. Additionally, this funding will allow for the continuation of our tutor program, which has proven to be a valuable option for students who are unable to attend our traditional classes.

Your support will help us fulfill our mission! To learn more about the United Way and their impact in our community, visit www.uwcarlisle.org.

Mindy Tremblay

Executive Director

of Employment Skills Center

Consider the silent majority

Cumberland County’s commissioners have been lobbied by a vocal few, including an ex-county commissioner, at numerous public meetings and in the press to direct millions of county tax dollars to what remains nebulous and undefined uses.

I am speaking of the public lobbying effort by some to direct the proceeds from the sale of Claremont to an as yet unidentified nonprofit for unspecified uses or for set-asides for new county taxpayer-funded programs.

While these vocal few are advocating to direct millions of your county tax dollars to as yet undefined charitable ends or to new county taxpayer-funded programs; the “silent majority” of county residents are hard at work at one, and for some, two, jobs trying to provide for themselves and their families during this challenging period of high inflation/rising costs.

Most county residents—the silent majority—do not have time to attend and argue at public meetings against gifting public money away or for set-asides for new county taxpayer-funded programs, at the request of lobbyists and an ex-commissioner. I would argue, neither should our residents have to.

Concerning to me is that I am not hearing the interests of the silent majority represented by all of Cumberland County’s commissioners at public meetings on this issue.

To-date, dialogue at public meetings has been almost exclusively on these lobbyists’ wishes for this public tax money.

I have always held the view that government officials should not make charitable donations using public tax dollars – which the Claremont proceeds are. Yet this group of vocal lobbyists are advocating exactly that. Neither are county officials operating at their best when supporting and approving new county taxpayer-funded programs.

Cumberland County, by and large, has a long history of spending economically and efficiently.

Al Whitcomb

Cumberland County Controller