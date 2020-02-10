Letter: Support United Way Franklin County

Dear Editor:

I have been a very active volunteer in a variety of organizations over the years, so I’ve seen first-hand how we are blessed with many effective nonprofits in our community. I believe there is a true gem among them: United Way Franklin County.

I became involved with UWFC 10 years ago, and now serve as campaign chair for 2019/2020 and a member of the board. It is in these roles that I have realized the voluminous amount of information that passes through UWFC and how just five employees manage it all on a day-to-day basis.

Any given day at UWFC might include handling a crisis of one of our neighbors to direct them to proper support, corralling volunteers to help at one of many events serving community needs, working with one of its 29 funded Program Partners on efforts to expand community impact, and coordinating/attending meetings that address pertinent issues facing Franklin County. All of this while keeping the daily operations running to ensure our community’s greatest needs continue to be served through UWFC programs.