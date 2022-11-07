Letter: Support United Way campaign

To the Editor:

Safe Harbour is proud to be a partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s annual fundraising campaign supplies vital funding that assists local organizations such as Safe Harbour as we disrupt the cycle of homelessness and help increase our residents' emotional and physical stability. By providing a safe environment, counsel and community resources, our residents no longer must live “crisis to crisis.”

United Way’s ability to educate and advocate for human services is valuable to those of us working day in and day out to provide for our community, one life at a time. We are fortunate that United Way also uses its platform to raise awareness of emerging issues facing the most vulnerable members of our community.

For example, the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County’s Community Needs Assessment addresses the human service programs in the area and the perceived importance of these programs and services. Their qualitative survey responses suggest that there is a consistent need for affordable and quality housing in Carlisle and Cumberland County. This vital information has been used by Safe Harbour as we address the severe lack of affordable housing for Carlisle and Cumberland County residents in our community.

Please support the United Way’s 2022 campaign, which will make Carlisle and Cumberland County a strong and compassionate community for every resident.

Scott K. Shewell

President & CEO of Safe Harbour