 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support United Way campaign
0 Comments

Letter: Support United Way campaign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

To the Editor:

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s annual fundraising campaign provides vital funding that allows Safe Harbour to provide a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our communities.

Their efforts over the years have enabled Safe Harbour and our fellow partner agencies to serve thousands of individuals and families in need. Programs addressing housing, food insecurity, education, mental and physical health, and quality childcare have all been supported by the annual campaign of the United Way. Their efforts represent funds targeted at addressing the most critical needs of our community.

In addition, the United Way supports our organizations through their advocacy and outreach during events such as the Fill the Bus and Carlisle 4 Kids, as well as with partnerships which provide volunteers during the Day of Caring. The impact of our local United Way is immeasurable!

Safe Harbour is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. We encourage you to support the United Way 2021 campaign to ensure that their good works continue within the Carlisle and Cumberland County community.

Scott K. Shewell

President/CEO of Safe Harbour

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Protect your neighbors
Letters

Letter: Protect your neighbors

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, w…

Letter: A thank you for event
Letters

Letter: A thank you for event

On July 17, 2021, the 35th Annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf tournament was held at the Cumberland Gold Club. Bob was a local businessman who own…

Letter: Unity over division
Letters

Letter: Unity over division

Upon returning from vacation, I experienced the “pleasure” of reading Michael Reagan’s column “High price of Biden’s blunder” (Aug. 25) and Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News