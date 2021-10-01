Letter: Support United Way campaign

To the Editor:

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s annual fundraising campaign provides vital funding that allows Safe Harbour to provide a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our communities.

Their efforts over the years have enabled Safe Harbour and our fellow partner agencies to serve thousands of individuals and families in need. Programs addressing housing, food insecurity, education, mental and physical health, and quality childcare have all been supported by the annual campaign of the United Way. Their efforts represent funds targeted at addressing the most critical needs of our community.

In addition, the United Way supports our organizations through their advocacy and outreach during events such as the Fill the Bus and Carlisle 4 Kids, as well as with partnerships which provide volunteers during the Day of Caring. The impact of our local United Way is immeasurable!

Safe Harbour is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. We encourage you to support the United Way 2021 campaign to ensure that their good works continue within the Carlisle and Cumberland County community.

Scott K. Shewell

President/CEO of Safe Harbour

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0