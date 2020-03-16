Letter: Support the veto

Dear Editor:
In a fit of economic nostalgia, Pennsylvania lawmakers are offering taxpayer-funded subsidies to old, polluting energy sources — at the expense of clean technologies that must be developed if we and earth are to survive, much less thrive.
Bill 1100 offers subsidies of $22 million per petrochemical facility per year through 2050, tying Pennsylvania’s economy to the fossil fuel industry for decades. Investment in a single factory will produce 600 permanent jobs, which sounds wonderful until you discover that this plan costs $1.1 million PER JOB.
Meanwhile, New York has committed $1.5 billion to create 40,000 renewable energy jobs, not only stimulating the economy but helping New York to reach its goal of using 50% renewable energy by 2030. In Ohio, the manufacture of wind energy components employs more than 113,000 people in clean energy jobs, the eighth most in the country.
And although Pennsylvania lags behind, since 2014, we‘ve increased our workforce in clean technologies by nearly 60 percent, employing now twice as many workers as the state’s entire fossil fuel industry: there are over 90,000 clean energy jobs across Pennsylvania already.
Gov. Wolf has promised to veto HB 1100, but our legislators threaten to override the veto. The wealthiest corporations in the world — corporations like Shell and Exxon — don’t need subsidies and tax credits; we should instead incentivize industries that provide family-sustaining jobs, economic stability, and a clean energy future. Tell your congressperson to support Gov. Wolf’s veto.
Susan Roller
Camp Hill