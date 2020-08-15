Letter: Support the United Way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Community CARES is in our 16th year of operation. We have grown from sheltering a few men during the winter months in one location to sheltering men, women and children every night in 14 locations throughout the year.

The safety and care we offer to those in need of shelter is more important now than ever. People without homes face many everyday challenges and the causes of homelessness are complex to untangle. We are able to provide services to our community because of the great partnerships we have.

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County (UWCCC) is a crucial partner. Our staff are our greatest asset as they advocate and assist the clients in untangling the challenges they face. Thanks to the grant funding through UWCCC we are able to provide staff to carry out our growing list of programs along with our community resource center.

The Center provides for those in our full time shelter with showers, restrooms, meals, a place for third shift workers to sleep, case management and much more. This year we have expanded those services to include showers, restrooms and outreach case managers for those living unsheltered in our community. Being able to request funds from UWCCC to offset some of our staffing costs is vital to our program.