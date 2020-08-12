Letter: Support the United Way

Dear Editor:
Our organization, The Carlisle Victory Circle, Inc., has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. This support has been instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of working with young people to encourage and prepare them for their future through education and character development.
I am writing to encourage community support and participation in the upcoming fall campaign. Nonprofit organizations like ours benefit greatly from United Way support in being able to carry out our important work.
The COVID-19 pandemic of course has created challenges for our organization, but we are still committed to outreach to our students, perhaps at a time when they may need our support more than ever. Our program coordinator has continued to mentor students virtually as they make future educational choices and encourages all our students to make good use of their time by seeking opportunities for service in their community.
Prior to the statewide and community shutdown, the Carlisle Victory Circle, Inc. set up speakers at the Carlisle middle and high schools and the Carlisle Victory Circle clubhouse, provided homework and tutoring assistance, encouraged students to learn more about college and university selection, and participated in local service activities,. We also regularly emphasize teamwork and communication skills in our regular club meetings and activities.
We are grateful for the United Way support we have received in the past and hope the community will again show their support for our work with our local young people.
Linda A. Manning
Founder & President The Carlisle Victory Circle, Inc.
