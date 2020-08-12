Letter: Support the United Way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Our organization, The Carlisle Victory Circle, Inc., has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. This support has been instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of working with young people to encourage and prepare them for their future through education and character development.

I am writing to encourage community support and participation in the upcoming fall campaign. Nonprofit organizations like ours benefit greatly from United Way support in being able to carry out our important work.

The COVID-19 pandemic of course has created challenges for our organization, but we are still committed to outreach to our students, perhaps at a time when they may need our support more than ever. Our program coordinator has continued to mentor students virtually as they make future educational choices and encourages all our students to make good use of their time by seeking opportunities for service in their community.