Letter: Support Shamaine Daniels

Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Pennsylvania’s 10th District must give Shamaine Daniels a win. She has a strong educational background. She graduated high school from Philadelphia, she got her bachelor’s degree from West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2000, and she obtained her a graduate degree and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati in 2004.

Shamaine Daniels has a strong record on Harrisburg’s City Council and was elected for a third term. As an attorney she supports small businesses, voting rights, civil rights and women’s rights. At the beginning of her state career, she represents the future of the American Dream.

In stark contrast, Rep. Perry has tried to end the American dream. He broke his oath to defend the constitution of the United States of America when he participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He collaborated with Rudy Giuliani and former President Donald Trump. Perry asked Trump for a pardon during his last days. We can assume he would not have asked for a pardon if he had not broken federal laws.

We cannot let Scott Perry win on Nov. 8. He has voted against veterans, civil rights and women’s rights. He participated in a treasonous coup against democracy.

If the results are close in Perry’s run against Daniels, we could expect long, drawn-out recounts.

Voters of Pennsylvania’s 10th District must give Attorney Shamaine Daniels a clear victory. She will work for the people, all of the people. She has a clean, clear record.

And, unlike Perry, she will not have to ask for a pardon.

Mary Libertin

North Middleton Township

