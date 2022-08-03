Letter: Support Pennsylvania families living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 (AAIC 2022) is providing new insight into dementia risk, prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, the long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 and more.

According to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report, over 280,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to rise 14% by 2025. I work with area families who are experiencing an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis and see the increased burden they experience daily.

Thankfully, over the last decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2022, when we invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, we gain valuable insights. The investment must continue.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask our state legislature to co-sponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

Sara Murphy

Vice president of Programs and Services, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter