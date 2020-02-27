Letter: Support Pa. bill to protect teens

Dear Editor:

With February being National Cancer Prevention Month, I’m hoping to call attention to an issue that many people do not realize puts teens at extremely high risk for skin cancer, including melanoma, later in life.

That culprit is indoor tanning devices, such as tanning beds.

The majority of the general public likely knows that tanning beds aren’t exactly good for your health, but at the same time, many people are unaware of exactly how bad these devices are for your skin and their contribution toward skin cancer risk.

To give you an idea, the World Health Organization currently places indoor tanning devices in the highest cancer risk category — the same category as cigarettes and asbestos.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, anyone who uses tanning devices before age 35 increases their risk for being diagnosed with melanoma by nearly 60%. As a frequent tanning bed user in my youth, and now a melanoma survivor in my 30s, that statistic hits home all too well.

Starting right now, teens are tanning in preparation for spring break, dance formals, and prom. Tanning may not be something most people think about in the dead of winter — but they should be — as legislative action needs to begin now at the state level.