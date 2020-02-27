Letter: Support Pa. bill to protect teens

Dear Editor:
With February being National Cancer Prevention Month, I’m hoping to call attention to an issue that many people do not realize puts teens at extremely high risk for skin cancer, including melanoma, later in life.
That culprit is indoor tanning devices, such as tanning beds.
The majority of the general public likely knows that tanning beds aren’t exactly good for your health, but at the same time, many people are unaware of exactly how bad these devices are for your skin and their contribution toward skin cancer risk.
To give you an idea, the World Health Organization currently places indoor tanning devices in the highest cancer risk category — the same category as cigarettes and asbestos.
Additionally, anyone who uses tanning devices before age 35 increases their risk for being diagnosed with melanoma by nearly 60%. As a frequent tanning bed user in my youth, and now a melanoma survivor in my 30s, that statistic hits home all too well.
Starting right now, teens are tanning in preparation for spring break, dance formals, and prom. Tanning may not be something most people think about in the dead of winter — but they should be — as legislative action needs to begin now at the state level.
The good news is Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne (R-16) recently introduced an important bill (Senate Bill 909), which if passed, would prohibit the use of indoor tanning devices by youth under 18 years of age, with zero exceptions.
If passed, the bill will prevent Pennsylvania’s youth from using indoor tanning devices, protect kids from skin cancer, and ultimately save lives. That’s why I’m standing with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and urging state lawmakers to support this important piece of state legislation.
Emily Nicole Matthews
Mechanicsburg