The extremists running for Carlisle school board as the Team for Change object to being known as extreme. Yet their entire candidacy is based on an extreme idea: that a purely partisan and inexperienced majority should replace a nonpartisan, highly experienced majority.

The extremity of their position is obvious in the case of school board member Jerry Eby, a conservative Republican. Anyone – Republican or Democrat – who does not vote for Jerry Eby is sadly misguided. Speaking from a statewide perspective, I have never known a school board member who does a better job of balancing the needs of students and the abilities of taxpayers, myself included.

Yet to elect the entire “team” means that Jerry Eby is out. How does this make sense?

Certainly there is room for improvement in Carlisle’s schools as there is in every school, public or private, religious or secular. But there is no history of the “team” trying to work on their grievances before they were tutored by Barb Gleim, arguably our county’s most extreme legislator in living memory.

The Carlisle Chamber of Commerce held its annual “State of Carlisle” event last month. Near the end, a woman said, “We have formed something special here in Carlisle as far as how we come together to solve problems. We sit across the table from one another and figure out solutions.” This is the Carlisle Way.

The extremists have not sat across the table from our school board and tried to figure out solutions. The extremists have not learned the lesson of Washington and Harrisburg that non-partisan government is far better than partisan government, which is inherently divisive.

Please vote for non-partisan school board candidates who understand and value the Carlisle Way: Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Jerry Eby, Joe Shane and Jon Tarrant.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle