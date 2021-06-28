Letter: Support needed for intellectual disability and autism service system

Dear Editor:

For decades, the intellectual disability and autism service system has been underfunded and understaffed. COVID has stretched the system to its limits.

The system is collapsing.

Across the state, providers are closing programs, reducing services and are unable to take people off waiting lists because we cannot sustain the revenue loss and increased expenses of COVID.

AND, services cannot be delivered without staff.

The state of Pennsylvania entrusts the care of people with intellectual disabilities and autism to provider organizations. The state is fiscally responsible for these life sustaining services. Providers are at the mercy of a state reimbursement system.

When our government makes the choice to underfund a system that provides support to defenseless people, it is making a value statement!

As a mother to two young men who are non-verbal and have intellectual disabilities, I fear for their present and their future.

I fear for how they will be treated when I am no longer here to advocate for them.