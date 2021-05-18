Letter: Support needed for comprehensive care

Dear Editor:

Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. As the board chair for the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater PA Chapter and a former caregiver, I understand how complicated it is to navigate this health care maze.

Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act (S.1125/ H.R.2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered.

Dementia care management allows families like mine to more seamlessly navigate the health care and social support systems, and to obtain more timely access to care.

It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, so it is critical we find better ways to care for them. By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing health care costs.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Rep. John Joyce to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act.

Clayton Jacobs

Harrisburg

