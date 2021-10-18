Letter: Support Lauritzen and Stirkey

Dear Editor:

Yard signs are back! The Carlisle Area School Board election is just weeks away. Individual names are printed on the signs indicating a reality of our system. School Board candidates run as individuals. However, they must govern as one of nine.

Individual board members have very little power. The collective body decides important issues such as who our next superintendent will be and the amount of your property tax. Whoever is elected must be able to work with eight other board members. This does not mean that members should walk in lockstep. Each must be able to think critically, ask probing questions and vote their conscience. However, a good board member must have the ability to listen to others and avoid preconceived ideas. They should push personal agendas aside, and once a decision is reached, they should be able to move on. These personality traits are much more important than the R or D that appear beside their name.

There are two candidates who I believe carry these traits. I have served with Anne Lauritzen for eight years. She is always prepared for board meetings, is well-versed on the issues and has a ready smile for all. She is currently chair of the Education Committee and is committed to long-term planning. I encourage you to return her to serve another term.

Recently, I have gotten to know Jerry Stirkey. He also carries these traits. He has strong convictions, but he reaches across the aisle. His roots are buried deep in the soil of the Carlisle Area School District. He cares about this community, has two young daughters attending CASD and is sending them to the same elementary school that he attended.

Carlisle will be served well if Jerry and Anne are elected to our board.

Deborah Sweaney

Dickinson Township

