Letter: Support helps mentoring program

To the Editor:

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County unites people and resources to build a stronger, healthier community. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is honored to be a United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County partner agency.

For 40 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region has created meaningful, professionally supported match relationships between adult mentors (Bigs) and children (Littles) that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our research shows that positive mentoring relationships have a direct and measurable impact on the lives of children, including increased confidence in school and a greater likelihood to build a positive relationship with an adult.

Your support through United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County makes a long-term difference in the lives of children. Nolan and Nick have been friends for 10 years through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Now, Nolan is a young man negotiating life after high school, and Nick is still there to lean on for guidance and support. Their conversations may center around challenges at work instead of grades and school, but the relationship is still just as important to both Nick and Nolan. Support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County helps Big Brothers Big Sisters remain invested in Nick and Nolan's success.

Thanks to you and to the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, together, we are Bigger Together!

Amy Rote

Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region

