 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support helps HCP's mission

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

I want to reach out to you with a letter of support for the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. I am a past board member and a current volunteer for Hospice of Central PA (HCP), a proud United Way agency. HCP's mission is to provide the highest quality of emotional, physical and spiritual support with compassion and respect. Thanks to funding from the United Way of Carlisle, HCP is able to provide the highest level of care for our patients and their families.

It is important to recognize that hospice care is focused on the individual, not the disease. All employees and volunteers of HCP are deeply committed to maximizing the patient's quality of life, which is such a significant and meaningful gift to individuals and families in our community.

HCP will provide nearly $1 million in benevolent care in 2022. This charitable care includes hospice care at home and at Carolyn's House, complementary therapies such as palliative massage and music therapy, community education and bereavement programs such as Camp Dragonfly for children. The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County makes this good work possible!

People are also reading…

Jane Burke

West Pennsboro Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tired of all the lying

Letter: Tired of all the lying

What do conservative Republicans have against the 9th Commandment? “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

Letter: Here to help?

Letter: Here to help?

The old saying, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” today raises eyebrows and prompts questions, like “Help who? And why?”

Letter: Sixteen years

Letter: Sixteen years

When my wife and I moved to Pennsylvania in 1983 and in the years thereafter, it seemed that the governorship of the state rotated between the…

Letter: Risky business

Letter: Risky business

“Extreme. Radical. Risky.” Words Republicans hurl at Democrats. But who, really, typifies such descriptions?

Letter: Political signs in Carlisle

Letter: Political signs in Carlisle

Political divisiveness is at the worst point in U.S. history. We’re bombarded with commercials and signs everywhere. To add some sort of decor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News