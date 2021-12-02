Letter: Support from United Way a lifeline

The partner agencies funded by the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County provide critical services that make a significant and lasting impact on the lives of thousands of people in our communities. This funding is crucial to ensuring that these organizations who serve those in need are able to provide high-quality, sustainable programs and services. From assisting with basic needs to supporting lifelong learning, the partner agencies of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County change lives.

Over the last two years, our community, the country and the world have experienced unprecedented challenges. Through it all the United Way has found ways to work within the community to continue to provide significant support for those in need. United Way has brought together key stakeholders to make critical assistance available during these difficult times.

At the Bosler Memorial Library, the United Way funding makes it possible to provide preschool age children and their parents with educationally and developmentally appropriate experiences that are fun and free. This includes STEM programming. Research shows that quality early learning experiences lead to lifelong success. Through the library, thousands of children have started on that path to success.

The generous support provided to the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County by so many individuals and companies makes it possible to transform the lives of people every day.

The success of a community can be measured in how it supports its citizens when they are in need. The support that the United Way provides to the library and the other partner agencies is a lifeline for today, and an investment in the future.

Jeffrey D. Swope

Executive Director of Bosler Memorial Library

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0