My name is Bill Kokos, and I am the owner of the Sierra Madre Saloon in Camp Hill. As a fellow restaurant and bar owner, I am reaching out to ask for your help in supporting Nate Silcox and Kelly Neiderer for county commissioner.

I first met Nate in 2016, shortly after purchasing the Sierra Madre restaurant. Nate showed an immediate interest in the success of my small business, and his genuine care for the community left a lasting impression on me.

Fast forward to early 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many businesses, the Sierra Madre went from a thriving business to a ghost town overnight due to destructive policies supported by our current county commissioners. It was a difficult time for small business owners, and many struggled to keep their doors open.

However, Nate Silcox stood out as a true leader during these trying times. He went above and beyond to check on my business, and even helped to suspend permitting requirements for outdoor signs in Hampden Township. When other states began to allow sales of to-go liquor, Nate worked with his state-level contacts to get a bill drafted and signed by the governor. These extra sales generated by to-go liquor saved my business.

Now, more than ever, we need leaders like Nate and Kelly in our county government. Kelly has brought her business experience and professionalism to the Treasurer's office, making it more user-friendly for taxpayers. She understands the needs of her customers and has seen firsthand how government can get in the way of getting things done.

Save our businesses, save our jobs. Please support Nate Silcox and Kelly Neiderer - leaders who will work for us.

Bill Kokos

Hampden Township