Letter: Support for school board

To the honorable members of the SASD Board:

As a graduate of the SASD, a local resident and the parent of four children who are in/will be in the SASD, I am writing today for two reasons.

First, I'd like to thank the school board members, faculty and staff for the hard work they do and the dedication they show. I'd like to reassure you that your support in our community is strong, in spite of the screeching of a handful of ignorant malcontents. The majority of us think you are doing a great job navigating difficult times.

That brings me to my second point. The community needs some strong reassurances from the school board that you are not going to let the desperate rantings, ramblings and conspiracy theories of a tiny minority of our lovely community influence you to diminish the quality, and safety, of our children's education. While we all enjoy the freedom to speak that the first amendment affords us, as a parent, I will not tolerate a reduction in the said quality and safety of our children or the children of our community at large.

Again, I'd like to reiterate my support for you and remind you that the overwhelming majority support you, in spite of what a dozen or so of the worst people in our town have to say. There are literally thousands of parents in our district that feel this way. It may not be apparent, because most of us have jobs, children and social lives. We don't spend every waking moment harassing teachers and volunteers at our schools and, frankly, find that practice deplorable. I assure you, we are here and we support you in fostering and maintaining a safe and productive school environment.

Frank Cressler

Shippensburg

