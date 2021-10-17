 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for school board candidates

This year there are enough impressive candidates for the Carlisle Area School District board to make choosing difficult. Since Superintendent Christina Spielbauer has resigned, it’s vital for the board to have both experience and fresh perspectives.

For experience, I’ll vote for Rick Coplen and Anne Lauritzen; I served on the board with both and know them to be smart, hard-working and committed to public education. Both have military backgrounds - important since many of our children are from military families.

For new blood, my choices are Jerry Stirkey and David Miller. In addition to their personal strengths, they can communicate effectively with key community groups about the enduring value and current challenges of public education. Both have children in Carlisle public schools.

Mr. Stirkey has college degrees in English (philosophy minor) and electronics engineering technology. His two daughters attend Hamilton Elementary School. He is a Carlisle native, a CHS graduate and an African-American. The board and our Black community will benefit from his service as a board member.

Dr. Miller is a clinical child psychologist with three children in CASD schools. That's strong evidence of his commitment to public education. In conversation and email exchanges, he’s been forthright and thoughtful. He respects honest disagreements – necessary considering the challenges all school boards must continue to face.

Local school boards are intended to be non-partisan. Two of my choices are Democrats and two are Republicans. We need board members who can communicate with and inspire trust from diverse constituencies - but who stand united in commitment to strengthening public education.

Fred Baldwin

Carlisle

