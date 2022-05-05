Letter: Support for Rothman

In many cases, letters of recommendation are obligatory and perfunctory, talking about integrity, loyalty, belief in a benevolent Creator and the recognition that we are blessed to live in the best state in the greatest country in the world. Greg is all of that and more. The “more” part is what makes him special.

I support Greg because he is a people’s person. He treats all those around him as if they were special, because they are to him. He sends many a handwritten note, picks up the phone, and takes time to talk one-on-one everywhere he goes. Local means something to Gregg. Local means he lives in the community, interacts with his constituents and tries to support any and every request that comes his way. Local means he understands how the people he represents feel, how they hurt and how they expect government to treat them fairly and equally before the law. Greg has deep roots in Central Pennsylvania, family and friends.