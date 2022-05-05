 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support for Rothman

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

I am writing this letter of recommendation for State Rep. Greg Rothman. He is running in the open state Senate race to represent District 34, which includes Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties.

In many cases, letters of recommendation are obligatory and perfunctory, talking about integrity, loyalty, belief in a benevolent Creator and the recognition that we are blessed to live in the best state in the greatest country in the world. Greg is all of that and more. The “more” part is what makes him special.

I support Greg because he is a people’s person. He treats all those around him as if they were special, because they are to him. He sends many a handwritten note, picks up the phone, and takes time to talk one-on-one everywhere he goes. Local means something to Gregg. Local means he lives in the community, interacts with his constituents and tries to support any and every request that comes his way. Local means he understands how the people he represents feel, how they hurt and how they expect government to treat them fairly and equally before the law. Greg has deep roots in Central Pennsylvania, family and friends.

People are also reading…

I endorse Greg because he is so much more than a hard-working businessman and politician. He is a friend; a neighbor and he stands for our community.

Jacquelyn D. Zulli

Marysville Borough Council

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No solution for the 199th

Letter: No solution for the 199th

On April 20, Jill Bartoli and I met with Rep. Barb Gleim to discuss issues affecting her district, including HB972, the "Fairness in Women's S…

Letter: Return to incivility

Letter: Return to incivility

I was too young to appreciate that I was exposed to my first taste of “righteous indignation” when I enjoyed listening to the play-by-play bas…

Letter: No fact, all Gleim

Letter: No fact, all Gleim

I’m writing to share my thoughts on HB972, aka the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” that was introduced by Rep. Gleim and passed through the House.

Letter: Support for Gossert

Letter: Support for Gossert

I don’t know if anyone else has picked up on this, but doesn’t it seem just a bit odd that for the new 34th District state Senate seat that Gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News