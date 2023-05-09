I have been a Republican for decades. However, when it comes to our schools, I will vote for candidates who I believe will serve our children and our schools best. I have known Rick Rovegno my whole professional life and he has never failed to demonstrate exceptional skills as a businessman, elected official, steward of public resources, and most importantly, a level-headed supporter of our schools and our students. It takes more to keep a school district solvent and successful than addressing the hot topics of the day. It takes a well-seasoned businessman, with roots in our community, a history of service, and the passion to support our students. That is why I support Rick’s run for the South Middleton Board of School Directors.