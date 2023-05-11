Dear Editor:

There’s an apparent lack of professionalism in the Cumberland County Commissioners’ Office. I’ve seen it in action before and don’t want Cumberland County residents to see more.

The flyers/ads being distributed by the Republican Principles for Cumberland PAC (Gary Eichelberger) shows degrading depictions and content about commissioner candidate, Kelly Neiderer (current Cumberland County Treasurer). How unprofessional. In past elections, similar negative ads protested against female candidate, Barbara Cross, and former female candidate, Karen Gunnison. Such negative campaigns sound like a strong prejudice against females (i.e. a misogyny) becoming county candidates/leaders.

Kelly Neiderer is an accomplished banking professional with multiple decades of distinguished private sector service, as well as successfully serving as county treasurer. However, Kelly's position on various policies as the County Retirement System's possible investments has been purposefully misrepresented by the Eichelberger campaign. Can it be that candidates who choose to try to get elected through a smear campaign and publish incorrect statements towards others must have little of their own truthful accomplishments to laud?

Pennsylvania’s census shows 50.6% of its population is female, but less than one-third of the Pennsylvania Legislature are women. It's easy to see how the bullying culture in local, and state, politics can intimidate female (or male) citizens from even considering becoming a candidate.

The next time you see or hear more negative ads or letters regarding Kelly, please note Abraham Lincoln's statement that "Truth is generally the best vindication against slander." Kelly Neiderer, and her running mate, Nate Silcox, are the best candidates for Cumberland County Commissioner.

Marjorie Lowe

Hampden Township