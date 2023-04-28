Three of Kelly Neiderer's many qualifications set her apart in my mind for favorable consideration as one of Cumberland County's next three commissioners. The three qualifications are a higher level of professionalism, higher level of senior leadership experience and better collaboration skills.

To me, being a professional means many things. Among them are a person having skills, good ethics, good judgment, hard work and civil behavior. Kelly has lived these professional values in Cumberland County for 30 years, at work and in the community. Speaking of community, Kelly has a long track record of community service, too. She has served on the boards of CPARC (a nonprofit agency serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities), the Middlesex Township Zoning Board, the West Shore and Carlisle Chambers of Commerce, United Way of Carlisle, among others.

Many in the county know Kelly as our current Cumberland County Treasurer, where she is serving with distinction. Thirty years of experience in the finance and banking community well prepared her for this role. And in more than 20 of those years, Kelly served in positions of vice president or higher! This speaks volumes about proven senior leadership abilities!

One of the many reasons for Kelly's success in the business world is her natural ability to work well with others and her leadership gift to get the best out of those she is privileged to lead and work with. Her collaboration skills are much needed in county leadership if Cumberland County is to rise to an even better tomorrow.

I also see many of the traits I believe make Kelly worthy of being a Cumberland County commissioner in her running mate, Nate Silcox. They deserve our vote on May 16, and they have mine. I hope they'll have yours, too.

Tom Coolidge

Carlisle