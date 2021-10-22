Letter: Support for Mechanicsburg candidates

Mechanicsburg residents Paulette Matthews, Jenna Raniowski and Laura Martin join thousands of Democratic women campaigning across the nation in this year’s municipal election. Democrats believe that democracy serves every person and everyone deserves a seat at the table, especially these women on the ballot for Mechanicsburg Borough Council in 2021.

They love Mechanicsburg. They are proud of all their friends, their neighbors, our history, our schools, our fire department, our businesses and the places of worship in our borough. They are proud to be candidates because they are so proud of the people in our community.

Talking to voters about the issues, they share their concerns about the persisting deterioration of our parks, our pool and our streets. They see what we see. Over a decade of budgetary ineptitude that has squandered our money, our assets, our resources, our services, our farmland, our volunteers and most of all our trust.

We can trust Paulette, Jenna and Laura to ensure our taxes are actually working for us, for our family and for our neighbors in Mechanicsburg. Together they have the capabilities to identify local assets, build partnerships, attract start-ups, help businesses, create incentives, and most of all, provide the economic competence to spend our money prudently. They are confident that working together, we can plan a prosperous future, provide for a safe and healthy community and be part of a resilient economy.

We know communities that choose their future are always more successful than those that leave their future to chance. Our best choice for the future of Mechanicsburg is Paulette Matthews, Jenna Raniowski and Laura Martin for Mechanicsburg Borough Council in 2021. Please vote on Nov. 2.

Robin Agerton

Mechanicsburg

