Letter: Support for Markle

I spent too much time trying to figure out what to write as my letter to the editor. This letter is going to be in support of Kristal Markle. I could write about her history, her views, her story – all of which are written on her website. I could write about her background and say that she’s absolutely perfect for being the next 87th district’s representative. Don’t get it wrong – she is absolutely perfect for the 87th district, but I more want to write about her character as a person.

Kristal Markle wants to bring people together; she wants to find common ground and wants to lead with empathy and understanding. She will tell you herself that she doesn’t have all the answers about everything. Do you know what she tells people when they ask her about a particular issue she doesn’t know much about? She tells them she wants to ask the people that know more about it than her. She wants to actually listen to constituents, to experts and people that know more about it than her. Let me say that again – she wants to listen to you.

Kristal genuinely cares, genuinely wants to do good and genuinely wants to lead everyone – no matter what political party you are or aren’t. Now, she doesn’t like talking about people negatively – which is why you won’t see any negative things written about her opponent, Tom Kutz, from her. When she speaks to a group – she tells people that he’s a nice guy, and I’m sure he is – but Kristal is better for the 87th. Kristal wants to keep our rights as women and uterus owners intact, and wants to put People Before Politics, and isn’t a government "yes man." Please consider voting for Kristal Markle this November. Thank you.

Sara Scheffler

South Middleton Township