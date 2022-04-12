Letter: Support for MacDonald

As a committed citizen of Harrisburg, I have kept a keen eye on our local politics and community politics. Not much has changed in our city. I believe we need a change on many fronts, a new direction, a new commitment. We now have an opportunity to build a city built on integrity and accountability. I have done my research and I can see a new leader emerging, one that is definitely determined to build a bridge of trust for all stakeholders. I am happy to say that I am endorsing Ms. Heather MacDonald for the newly redrawn 103rd district. I believe she will prove to be courageous and help develop new ideas for both shores.